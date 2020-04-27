Webinar to offer free advice to employers on people management

Helen Watson, head of employment law at Aaron & Partners, is joining forces with team members from recruitment business gap personnel group, to deliver the online workshop and answer questions around some of the recent challenges businesses are facing as a result of Covid-19.

The session – taking place on April 30 at 11.30am – follows the firm’s first virtual HR Lunch Club, which Aaron & Partners successfully took online to help businesses during the UK-wide lockdown period.

Helen said: “We know that business owners and managers are currently facing a number of complex challenges, and that’s why we felt it was important to offer our support and guidance during this time.

“Our recent online HR Lunch Club received some really positive feedback with many praising the new virtual format. Following its success, we wanted to host a session focused solely on answering some of the most asked questions relating to Covid-19.

“In the session we’ll discuss the latest government guidance and employment law updates, covering topics such as furloughing employees, statutory sick pay and managing your workforce remotely.

“We have never seen a time where so many employment law changes have come into place so quickly, and we felt that in conjunction with gap personnel group, we could offer some really tangible advice to businesses during this time.”

Mark Roberts, managing director at gap personnel group, added: “It’s vital that companies keep up-to-date with the new developments and government updates and it’s never been more important for leaders to ensure they’re doing everything they can to support their employees.

“We are talking to our customers every day and understand the challenges they are facing as business owners and managers at this time. Alongside Aaron & Partners, we look forward to providing some invaluable insight.”

To find out more, or reserve your space on the webinar visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/covid-19-employment-law-webinar-tickets-103450671744