Pubs in battle to survive the summer in coronavirus lockdown

It said it was concerned the lockdown could continue for a prolonged period.

And it warned that pubs could be lost if the financial cost of the closures continues to mount up.

The company’s director of estates, Ed Hancock, says emergency Government support is helping for now.

He said: “It’s a worrying time. The Government has put grant funding in to support a lot of pubs. But the longer it goes on the more it puts into question pubs’ futures.”

The West Midlands-based brewer has hundreds of pubs across the region.

It says it has been “asking questions” of the Government to get some kind of guidance on when pubs could be allowed to reopen, although it says safety must always come first.

There is no sign of when lockdown rules will be relaxed amid warnings that the virus will not be beaten totally until a vaccine is developed.

Mr Hancock warned: “There is no doubt pubs being shut for most of the summer would be damaging for Marston’s. We are not looking at the viability of pubs on that basis.

“We believe we have got good pubs and we think people will want to go back to pubs when they are able.”

Other breweries are having to adapt to survive.

Shane Parr, who runs Stonehouse Brewery in Oswestry with wife Alison, said turnover was down by about 70 per cent.

Tom Adams and Shane Parr from Stonehouse Brewery

He said the company had been able to mitigate some of the lost sales by offering a take-out service from the brewery, and by diversifying to provide a hand sanitiser.

“Thankfully we are not as big as some breweries, which means we have been able to adapt,” says Mr Parr. “It’s really hard, 80 per cent of our sales used to come through selling beer to pubs, and overnight that has disappeared,” he says.

“We have an off-licence at our brewery, where people can come and buy bottled beers, and people can stay in their vehicles and sound their horns if they prefer, and we’re also doing a delivery service for people who live within 10 miles of us.”

Mr Parr said about half of the brewery’s dozen staff had been furloughed.

He believed the brewery was operating at a small loss at the moment, and would be able to survive providing the lockdown did not go on for too long,

“We’re just taking it month by month,” he said.

“If the lockdown went on for another month, then we would be fine, but if it went on for much longer then that would be very difficult.

“If it goes on for months and months, then the only way we could carry on would be by borrowing more and more money, and when, as a business, you are borrowing money just to carry on trading, you have got a p

Times are tough got all companies who rely on brewing beer or who have pubs to fill.

Why we are determined to keep brewing

Sales at Ludlow Brewing Company are down by about 80 per cent compared to what they normally would be, although managing director Gary Walters says the brewer is managing to break-even and retain most of its 35 full-and part-time staff.

“We are quite lucky in that we already had an off-licence as well as a brewery and bar, and we have restricted our hours to between 10am and 3pm,” he says. We are also doing home deliveries, but where we used to deliver to 10-15 pubs on our delivery run, at the moment we are doing 20-25 home deliveries instead.

“We are covering our overheads and staff wages, and we have been able to keep most of our staff on, although a few have been furloughed because they wanted to for family reasons.”

Mr Walters says the home delivery service is covering most of the county.

“We have now got a few regular customers who are ordering every other week, ordering a couple of dozen bottles,” he says.

“The nice thing is seeing how pleased they are when their beer is delivered.”

Fownes Brewery, in Brierley Hill, near Dudley, is another business searching for ways to keep up revenue.

It has also launched a new home-delivery service to keep their customers topped up while the pubs are closed.

James Fownes, who runs the business with brother Tom, says it made sense to be pro-active when the crisis hit.

He says he has been heartened by the response from his customers, who have stayed loyal.

He said: “When the pubs closed we had a lot of stock leftover that was due to go to them, so we decided to reach out to our customers and start the delivery service.

“We’ve taken out the middle man and are taking out beer straight to people’s homes.

“We launched the home delivery service last weekend and we have sold about 70 cases of beer, which is about half of what we would usually sell but we have had a great response and lots of support.

“We’re really grateful for people wanting to keep supporting our local business.”

The duo are delivering mixed cases of bottles of beer to customers who live within a 30 mile radius of the brewery.

James added: “We’ve also teamed up with local distiller Dr Eamers’, and if this continues then we will expand what we can deliver to a range of gins and bar snacks.”