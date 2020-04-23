Knockout! Richie Woodhall thanks community for supporting Telford carers

Former world boxing champion Richie Woodhall, who co-owns Telford-based Woodhall Support Services, said he wanted to thank a number of businesses in the area which had helped carers during the outbreak.

The company, run by Richie's wife Jayne and operations director Sally-Anne Robinson, provides care for the sick, elderly and disabled living in their own homes.

Sally-Anne said the number of people the company was looking after had doubled since the outbreak, as hospitals sought to free-up beds by discharging patients as soon as possible.

She said J M Hughes garage in Dawley topped up the gearbox fluid on one carer's car at cost price, and also gave the car an inspection free of charge.

The Tyre Shop in Dawley gave another carer a discount on her tyres, while the town's Costcutter shop gave a carer a free snack after seeing her uniform.

Sally-Anne said all these acts of kindness came spontaneously from the businesses themselves.

"None of the carers asked for any of this, they were just offered by the businesses out of appreciation for what they were doing," she said.

"It seems that people appreciate the role that carers are playing."

Richie added: "Our staff have been flat out serving the community and obviously at great risk themselves but local firms have recognised this.

"There are several other instances and I would like to thank local Telford businesses for their generosity.

"I have always said my home town of Telford is such a fantastic place to live and this is a brilliant example of that."