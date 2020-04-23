Let businesses and sporting organisations come up with plans to reopen, says Shropshire MP

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, said people are "patient and understanding" about current lockdown rules, but that he detects "growing unease" over the potential economic damage being caused by the restrictions.

Mr Kawczynski said that while morale is "generally high" the Government should allow organisations to come up with their own solutions to safely ease lockdown rules.

He said: "The Government faces a very finely balanced conundrum about when and how to start easing lockdown.

"At the moment people are still being patient and understanding about the need for restrictions, and morale is generally high.

"Yet I detect a growing unease amongst both business and taxpayers about the long-term economic damage and how it will be paid for, and there is no doubt that extended incarceration is bad for people's physical and mental health."

Mr Kawczynski urged the Government to ensure it is not "playing catch-up" in finding solutions.

He said: "Ministers should be giving businesses and sporting venues the chance to devise their own plans for re-opening and operating safely – for example by rationing places at golf courses and swimming pools and instituting rigorous cleaning regimes.

"We must avoid a second spike in infections, but not be so cautious that the government ends up playing catch-up when it comes to finding practical solutions."

Mr Kawczynski's comments come after Chris Whitty, the Government's chief medical officer, said social distancing restrictions are likely to be required until the end of the year.