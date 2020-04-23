Invertek switches 3D printing tech to produce PPE parts for the NHS

The innovation team at Invertek Drives is producing the equipment using 3D plastic printers normally used for developing prototype products at its headquarters and global manufacturing facility at Welshpool.

The parts are then sent on to another manufacturer to have visors fitted before being provided to the NHS for free.

“We all have a part to play supporting frontline health workers in the UK and globally during this unprecedented time,” said Glyn Jones, technical director at Invertek Drives.

“Our innovation team is producing the visor parts on our 3D printers 24 hours a day as part of the effort by companies and individuals throughout the country to support medical teams on the frontline of the NHS with PPE equipment.”

Invertek Drives produces variable frequency drives (VFD) used for controlling motors and pumps. The drives are used globally in essential industries such as food production, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, the water industry and others involved in pump control, general automation, heating and ventilation control, agriculture, and general manufacturing.

It has been prioritising the production and distribution of its VFDs to manufacturers globally involved in the production of medical devices, including ventilators and PPE.

Invertek Drives employs more than 200 people at its global headquarters in Welshpool.

It said it has introduced robust systems to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of employees. This includes introducing a new shift system ensuring no contact between staff at each shift changeover.

The operations layout also means employees work at a safe distance from each other. A significantly enhanced level of sanitising and cleaning is also undertaken throughout the facility, the firm added.