Queen's Awards winners revealed

The winners for outstanding achievement by UK businesses include 15 in the West Midlands out of 220 across the UK.

The international trade category features Accles & Pollock; Oldbury; Stiltz, Kingswinford; i2r Packaging, Telford and Titam Steel Wheels in Kidderminster.

Addmaster from Stafford and Grainger & Worrall, Bridgnorth, have won for innovation.

Grainger & Worrall, who employ 593, make castings for the automotive industry and Titan Steel Wheels, who have a 370-strong workforce, produce wheels for earthmoving, construction and mining vehicles.

Accles & Pollock, which produces tubular products and assembles, has 53 employed and i2r, which designs and makes recyclable aluminium containers and paper wraps for food, employs 102.

Stiltz makes homelifts and has 71 working there while Addmaster employs 12 and uses its antimicrobial technology to protect products from bacteria and viruses.

The winners will all be invited to a Royal reception and will be presented with the award certificate and crystal trophy at their premises by one of The Queen’s Lord-Lieutenants.

Each winner is able to fly The Queen’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on marketing materials. The awards are valid for five years.

The awards were first established in 1965 and since then more than 7,000 companies have been recognised.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise 2021 will be open to applications from the start of May to September 10. Almost all UK businesses can apply online, and the application process is free.