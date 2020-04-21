FSP completes London infrastructure project

The highly valued contract saw Fabweld Steel Products deliver two towers and frames that will feed cables to different heights inside the London Power Tunnels near Croydon.

Both towers were supplied in sections for on-site assembly, one 6.5 metres tall and the second approximately 3.5 metres tall.

It is the latest in a series of contracts for the National Grid project that is investing £750 million to upgrade and future proof the capital’s electricity supply. It has already supplied more than 1,500 cable brackets for the sub stations on the same contract.

It followed on from the stretcher access covers and duct cover systems FSP supplied for the first phase of the Power Tunnels project.

Richard Hilton, managing director of the firm, said: “We are pleased to be continuing our association with this major infrastructure project.

“The towers provide the framework for the cables to cope with the changing heights within the tunnels. We were able to use in-house design capabilities and knowledge of this project to work with our client and deliver a bespoke product within the timeframe required, thanks to our flexible manufacturing schedules.”