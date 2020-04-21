Car dealer supplies nurses with seat covers and gloves

Jonathan Jones, Arthurs group director, said: "We were initially contacted by one of the district nurses in Oswestry asking if we could help out with the supply of seat covers for the nurses to use when making their daily visits through the Oswestry area, which we were more than happy to assist.

"This was followed by a district nurse in Wrexham asking if we were also able to help them in the Wrexham area and Aled Edwards, senior service advisor, went in to the dealership and provided the Wrexham area district nurses with some seat covers.

"A further request came from the district nurses at Montgomery and Mark Nutting, aftersales manager, collected some seat covers and plastic gloves and delivered them to the district nurses for their use.

"We are delighted that we were able to help our local communities in this way at such a worrying time for everyone."

Arthurs has branches in Oswestry, Newtown and Wrexham.