Meet apprentices and employers on Telford College webinar

It starts at 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 22. To register and receive the link, go to telfordcollege.ac.uk/webinar.

Telford College currently offers 38 different types of apprenticeship, and works with some of the UK’s biggest and best known businesses.

Lora Rogers, college recruitment officer, said: “The webinar is a great chance for people to learn more about apprenticeships, meet some of the employers we work with, and discuss current vacancies and skills requirements.

“It’s also an opportunity to hear about some of the amazing journeys our current apprentices have been on, what’s expected of an apprentice, and what your next steps need to be.

“Normally, at this time of the year, we hold a series of live events at Telford College which give students and parents the chance to chat through all of these issues with our team.

“This webinar is a way of us offering the same service – but in a slightly different way – extending our help to students and their families wanting more information and guidance.”

She added: “This live webinar will allow viewers to meet some of the great companies we work with and see the incredible opportunities and progressions they offer.

“Our current apprentices will be talking about their journeys, day-to-day roles and future ambitions.

Advertising

“And Telford College’s apprenticeship team will be on hand to answer lots of questions on apprenticeship, the benefits of getting involved, what to expect and how to apply.”

The college is also running ‘Talk to us Tuesdays’ for parents and students to book a slot with a member of the Telford College team to ask questions about apprenticeships, help with applications, or CV writing tips.

More details about this service is available during the webinar – or by calling the course hotline on 01952 642237.