Legal firm takes ‘HR lunch club’ online

The firm’s specialist employment team decided to take the workshop online whilst social distancing measures are in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, to continue the success of the workshops over the past three years.

A one-hour seminar – taking place on April 21 at 12.30pm – will focus on workplace investigations and offer an opportunity for questions and answers around some of the recent challenges HR professionals have faced in this area as a result of Covid-19.

Helen Watson, partner and head of employment law at Aaron & Partners, said: “Through delivering these workshops in the past, we know that HR professionals and business owners really value having a forum where they can discuss issues they are facing whilst also receiving support from legal experts

“Despite the challenges of the current climate, we felt it was really important to continue these events as lots of clients are still looking to us to provide support and guidance at this time.

“This is undoubtedly a challenging period for businesses to navigate, however, we have seen that for many, it’s still business as usual with HR professionals and business owners seeking advice on common issues, such as managing workplace investigations.

“The HR lunch club sessions also provide a great opportunity for networking with like-minded professionals as well as offering them the chance to share advice and support, and we believe the new online format will be just as beneficial for attendees.”

To find out more, or reserve your space on the webinar visit aaronandpartners.com/event/investigations-webinar-online-hr-lunch-club-in-april/