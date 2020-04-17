Construction firm looking to next generation with academy scheme

The team from SWG Construction, based in Welshpool and Shrewsbury, visited schools shortly before the shutdown, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to outline the scheme.

SWG will initially partner with a small number of schools in the new academy, which will work towards a GCSE qualification, and if the project proves to be a success it will be rolled out to more schools in the future.

Jacqui Gough of SWG Construction said the first school to undertake the pilot project was Llanfyllin High School.

She said: “This is a new project for the company and one aimed at giving students the best start in their hopes and dreams of entering the construction industry.

“A colleague and I went into school and spoke with Year 9 pupils about the SWG Academy - an exciting scheme to provide a route for youngsters into the field of construction.

“We went along to an assembly to talk about the wide range of opportunities which exist in the industry, the pathways to employment and to explain more about the new GCSE option, Construction and the Built Environment.

“Our visit happened shortly before the schools’ shutdown but we have been able to set up the framework with the school and there was a lot of interest shown in our academy partnership.

“It means that when the schools open again we will be in a position to get the programme up and running.

“The new GCSE subject is a groundbreaking initiative where pupils will do classroom-based activities, practical assessments and site-based activities delivered between the school and SWG Academy.

“SWG takes its place in the local community very seriously and we are always keen to get involved in any way we can.

“If it turns out to be successful, we hope to roll the scheme out to other secondary schools in the future. It’s an exciting project and one we hope will benefit both local children in their chosen career path and SWG Construction.”