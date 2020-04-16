Wynnstay Stores open for business

CEO Gareth Davies said the Wynnstay Stores are a vital cog in the agricultural industry, particularly during the busy lambing and calving spring season, and remain open for farmers to be able to access essentials, necessary to ensure animal health and welfare isn’t impacted during this period of governmental restrictions.

“Supporting farmers is what we do, and now more than ever we’re providing an essential service to our customers,” Mr Davies said.

“However, the health and safety of our key workers is also paramount for us to be able to deliver this service, which is why we had to make the difficult decision to stop entry to our Wynnstay Stores. This means there are some changes to how customers order and collect products.”

To adhere with government guidelines on social distancing, Mr Davies said orders now need to be booked over the phone or by email in advance, either onto customer accounts or paid by card.

“No cash will be taken when collecting goods; this all needs to be done in advance of coming to the store.

“When collecting, we ask that customers don’t leave their vehicles. On arrival, please sound the horn if staff are not obvious, and our team will come and load your goods.

“Wynnstay are here to support, and our store teams are working hard to be able to provide the essential items needed, so please be mindful of this when ordering.

“However, if you would like to discuss wider quotations for your business, please contact the Wynnstay office on 08707 524222 or speak to your local representative," Mr Davies added.

There are Wynnstay stores across the region including in Astley, Craven Arms, Leominster, Newport, Pontesbury, Oswestry, Welshpool, Newtown and Whitchurch.