Shrewsbury restaurant launches new delivery service

Based in Shrewsbury and Ludlow, Csons has recently launched 'Csons at Home', providing a different meal option each week for diners to order and then finish cooking at home.

A spokesperson said: "And we're live people. Our new website is open for orders for delivery and collection from Ludlow and Shrewsbury."

Up to three set courses are available each week, with vegetarian options on offer.

Orders can be placed online for delivery on a Thursday or collection on a Friday. Orders must be placed by 2pm on a Wednesday to secure the menu of that week.

Additional extras including wine and coffee are also available for an added cost.

"We use the best locally sourced produce and treat it with the respect it deserves by creating simple, unpretentious, globally inspired and exciting dishes that shout about the ingredients, reflect the seasons and are full of flavour," added the spokesperson.

For more information, visit www.csons-ludlow.co.uk/csonsathome/