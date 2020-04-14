Telford sweet shop refused planning permission for shutter

The security barrier at Mrs Russell’s Sweets and Treats, in Madeley, was installed in August 2016 in response to break-ins and vandalism in the area.

Owner Carol Russell says she did not know planning permission was required until January, and applied retrospectively shortly after. Telford and Wrekin Council turned down the request last week, and Mrs Russell plans to appeal.

A planners’ report said the metal shutter “has resulted in an adverse impact on the character, setting and special historic interest” of the Anstice Memorial Workmen’s Club and Institute, across the lane from its shop front.

Mrs Russell disputes the view that the shutter has any impact on the historic building, and said she was “totally shocked” by the decision.

“I started my business from nothing and have built it up over the last five years,” she said.

“My shop window was smashed in August 2016 which is why I had the shutter fitted.

“There have been a lot of break-ins in the area.

“I don’t intend to take the shutter down. I would not be able to sleep at night without the shutter. “

A report, compiled by council planners, said Mrs Russell’s traditional-style confectionery shop occupies Unit M on the east side of the Madeley Shopping Mall, off Park Avenue, and is “one of a parade of shops on the ground floor of the 1970s Madeley Library building, situated directly adjacent to the grade II listed Anstice Memorial Institute”.

Madeley Town Council and three neighbouring properties were consulted but did not comment.

A Telford and Wrekin Council’s conservation officer objected on the grounds that “the roller shutter obscures architectural detail that contributes to the character of the building”, and the box housing it is an “ungainly and prominent introduction harmful to the character of both the Unit M shop front and the designed uniformity of the row of shops”.

“As such, it also has a detrimental impact on the setting and hence significance of the grade II listed building,” the report added.

“The Anstice”, as it is known locally, first opened in 1870 but closed in 2014 and fell derelict, prompting the town council to buy it.

Along with the Anstice Community Trust, Madeley Town Council restored and modernised the Park Avenue building, adding a library, cafe and disabled facilities, which re-opened to the public earlier this month.