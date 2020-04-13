Menu

Advertising

South Shropshire firm donates hand cream and protective gloves to Shrewsbury hospital

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | Business | Published:

A firm in south Shropshire has donated hand cream and protective gloves to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Nikki Weynburg, Darrel Dovey and Sarah Pearce from the company with the donations

They have been supplied by KiwiKit in Craven Arms, which is a supplier of farming equipment, agricultural clothing and footwear, fencing and veterinary supplies.

Stephanie Rogers, company spokeswoman, said: "KiwiKit are delighted to be able to do their bit to help during Covid-19 by donating bottles of Merino hand creams and boxes of aloe and nitrile protective gloves to the incredibly hard-working doctors and nurses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

"The KiwiKit Team would like to thank the staff at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals for all that they are doing for the country during these difficult and uncertain times and hope that these donations will play a small role in making their day a little easier."

Business News Coronavirus Health Shrewsbury Local Hubs Craven Arms South Shropshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News