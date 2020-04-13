South Shropshire firm donates hand cream and protective gloves to Shrewsbury hospital

They have been supplied by KiwiKit in Craven Arms, which is a supplier of farming equipment, agricultural clothing and footwear, fencing and veterinary supplies.

Stephanie Rogers, company spokeswoman, said: "KiwiKit are delighted to be able to do their bit to help during Covid-19 by donating bottles of Merino hand creams and boxes of aloe and nitrile protective gloves to the incredibly hard-working doctors and nurses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

"The KiwiKit Team would like to thank the staff at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals for all that they are doing for the country during these difficult and uncertain times and hope that these donations will play a small role in making their day a little easier."