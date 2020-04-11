Carpet maker Brintons suspends plans to shut Telford plant

The company was set to shut its yarn spinning factory at Harcourt, Halesfield, this month with the loss of around 70 jobs - moving the operations to sites in Portugal and Poland instead.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, bosses at the Kidderminster-based business decided to place workers on furlough or paid leave instead.

But this move has been criticised by the GMB union, which has accused Brintons of using the pandemic as an excuse to pull out of "a redundancy package to cover management-encouraged overtime worked in the final months of the Telford site’s operation".

Brintons group manufacturing and logistics director Rob Greenfield said: "We wholeheartedly refute the statement made by the GMB who seem to be trying to make political capital during a national crisis. Indeed, we find it incredulous that the GMB suggest overtime was not paid to employees when it categorically was.

"In line with the government’s announcement of the furlough programme on March 20 we have opted to suspend the permanent closure of our Telford plant.

"On March 25 in line with the safe working practices during Covid-19, we closed our entire UK operations including our Telford and Kidderminster sites placing staff on furlough. This gives the organisation flexibility when we start up again after emerging from the pandemic which is having a dramatic affect on businesses around the country and overseas.

"All our members’ statutory rights under law are protected and they will remain employed and earning during a period when securing alternative employment will be extremely difficult.

"The government and employers like Brintons are supporting employment at a difficult time.

"It is a sad reflection that it appears the GMB would rather have their members unemployed."

GMB organiser Rebecca Mitchell said: “Brintons have failed to answer exactly why they’re trying to dodge the redundancy payments and bonuses they owe to their loyal employees.

“How can a company be so cynical?

“This appears to be at best, an act of gross incompetence with no consideration of the workers and their families in these tough times. At worst, it’s an attempt to swindle workers out of hard-earned overtime.

“GMB has been fighting for its members for over 130 years and we aren’t about to let Brintons scurry away with workers’ money using the coronavirus as cover."

Last autumn the firm announced plans to "consolidate processes into its European plants," resulting in the scaling down of operations at Telford before its closure this year. That is now in abeyance.

Brintons is owned by New York-based equity investors Argand Partners.