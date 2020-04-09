Shropshire firms unite to create cufflinks made from 1961 Jaguar E-Type pistons

Classic Motor Cars, based in Stanmore, and Icarus Originals have made the accessory solely from the original aluminium pistons from the 1961 Series 1 fixed head coupé.

The creation is the brainchild of CMC's managing director Nigel Woodward, who is a private pilot and had seen jewellery produced by Icarus using original aircraft parts.

Mr Woodward said: "We work on E-Types every day of the week. Owners are constantly asking for extras for their cars like bespoke picnic hampers and luggage or specific upgrades. It occurred to me that we should provide something for the owners themselves.”

For founders of Icarus, John Mercer and Alan Lock, who have backgrounds as RAF and Royal Navy engineers respectively, this was an area they had not worked in before. Having gained a reputation by working with groups restoring iconic aircraft, the pair jumped at the chance to develop a product made using only material sourced from such a legendary vehicle.

The cufflinks are made from original E-Type parts

Mr Mercer said: “Although this is our first foray into automotive heritage, when you look at first rate classics like the Series 1 E-Type, they share all the same design qualities as aviation icons such as the Concorde, a sense of purpose, potency and beauty”.

Mr Lock added: “We’re immensely proud to have worked with Classic Motor Cars on this exciting project. As a company, their values align with ours completely and each individual cufflink is a testament to the work they do to preserve motoring heritage."

Mr Woodward added: “Icarus has done a fantastic job and many will be proud to own and wear such a fine set of cufflinks. This certainly won’t be the last item that we work with them on. Perhaps our next items should be a piece of jewellery for women."

The cufflinks, which are a limited edition of 750, come in a mahogany box with a certificate of authentication and can be ordered from Icarus for £169.99.