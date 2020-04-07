Pop-up market shop to open in Ludlow

The outdoor shop will be in front of the Local to Ludlow headquarters in Castle Square from Thursday, April 9.

Open from 9am to 2pm, the store will sell items from traders that usually attend Ludlow Local Produce Market.

Tish Dockerty, market manager, said: "We need to keep these small food and drink producers going through this extreme situation, sales have just plummeted since the lockdown, especially since it was announced the markets are to close.

"Many of the stallholders are offering free deliveries to try and incentivise people to think outside the box when shopping for goods.

"Being able to operate outdoors is nothing unusual for us and is probably far healthier than going inside a busy shop."

The store will be adhering to strict social distancing rules and all payments will be made by contactless card only. Shoppers will need to bring their own bag and if successful, the store will open once a week.

A number of traders have already been confirmed, including Perry Wood Farm selling lamb and mutton; Augernick Fruit Farm selling seasonal fruit and cobnuts; appleTeme selling apple juice; Pentre Farm selling vegetarian food; Shropshire Honey; Matty’s Delices selling bread and baked goods; Shropshire Salumi; Lizzies Layers; Hundred House Coffee; Key Cottage Catering; Fletchers Cider and Lane Cottage Produce.

Local to Ludlow is a community interest company that promotes food and drink from within 30 miles of Ludlow with the aim of reducing the environmental cost of food production and to support the local food economy.

For more information, visit localtoludlow.org.uk