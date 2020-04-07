Traders moved to tears as £6,000 grant given to flood-hit firms in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club made the donation to 12 Longden Coleham businesses following the recent flooding.

In her report to the club, Karen Williams, foodbank PLUS project lead, said: “Many traders were moved, some shed tears and for others it helped them realise that the wider business community of Shrewsbury wanted to support them in a significant way despite not being asked to do so.

“As of today some shops have not been able to reopen, complicated further by the ongoing situation with the coronavirus outbreak.

“The speed with which we were able to distribute this grant was a significant factor especially given the ability to follow a simple process and distribute the funds accordingly.”

Eight out of 12 traders received 100 per cent of what they asked for.

Karen approached all local traders with a leaflet and carried out face-to-face conversation where possible.

She said traders had responded with a ‘massive thank you’ for the quick response from Rotary.

One said: “I burst into tears, I am overwhelmed by the generosity and so grateful.

"It will help towards our recovery tremendously.”