FSP to supply new £160m retail village

Telford-based Fabweld Steel Products is supplying hinged block pavior covers to McDermotts Building & Civil Engineering Ltd for the McArthurGlen shopping village at Mill Green in Cannock that is currently under construction.

The hinged covers have a powered lift assist providing easier access into the chamber as there is no manual labour required to remove the cover from its frame. They include a seal to prevent odours and foul smells.

Managing director Richard Hilton said: “This is a premium retail and leisure development that demands the high quality finish that our access covers deliver.

"They are ideal for places such as retail parks and public areas of high prestige, which is illustrated by the fact that FAB PAVE covers have been used in major city centre locations across the UK and Europe."

FSP has also provided more than 75 FAB PAVE S20 access covers to the development.

The outlet village will house approximately 130 designer-outlets units, new restaurants, a heritage trail and around 2,000 car parking spaces when it is due to open later this year.

It will be McArthurGlen’s 26th centre and its seventh in the UK and will be home to a range of iconic brands and high-street names.