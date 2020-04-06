Living Space Housing secures residential land in Telford

The Solihull-based company has secured the site from Homes England with the disposal being managed by Telford & Wrekin Council as part of the Telford Land Deal.

Living Space will develop the affordable homes following approval of a reserved matters application.

The scheme will be developed on behalf of a registered provider and Living Space is currently in discussions with a number of regional and national interested parties. The project is anticipated to have a development value in excess of £7 million.

Living Space has a total of 357 residential plots under control across the Midlands, representing a combined construction value in excess of £41 million.

Steve Davies, managing director of Living Space Housing, said: “It is rewarding to be working with Homes England and Telford & Wrekin Council to bring forward this residential development site, which is within easy reach of Telford town centre. While the coronavirus pandemic has led to construction work pausing on many development sites to keep everyone safe, our land team is working hard to secure many more projects like this one.

“We are actively seeking immediate and longer-term development opportunities and have the funding in place to progress these deals. We would be delighted for agents, developers and landowners to get in touch and explore how Living Space Housing can offer a safe and viable alternative for your residential land.”