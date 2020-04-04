Ludlow food wholesaler begins offering home deliveries during coronavirus crisis

As lockdown measures have led bars, restaurants and hotels to temporarily shut, wholesaler Bikold has started to deliver its produce directly to the general public.

A spokesperson said: "The lockdown threatened a huge decline in business and put the livelihoods of 40 staff at risk.

The original Church Stretton shop

"The business, which has been operating for 40 years, has gone full circle and returned to its roots, having started in Church Stretton as a retail shop serving the general public in the 1970s."

Bikold began its home delivery service to Ludlow residents, and has now extended this throughout south Shropshire and Shrewsbury.

"The service was welcomed by people in isolation struggling to find enough food in the supermarkets and frustrated by the current wait for online delivery," the spokesperson added.

"Opening the doors to Shropshire residents also helps support a number of local Shropshire and Herefordshire food and drink producers facing the same challenges.

"With food festivals and county shows all cancelled for the foreseeable future, Bikold are able to keep the public’s spirits high over the spring and summer with continued access to a wide range of quality artisan food and drink products from the Marches."