Wood panel firm supplying materials for firms helping NHS and other key industries

Kronospan said it has been receiving orders from customers in the furniture trade to supply materials for NHS consumption, but has also confirmed that around half its workforce has been furloughed due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Chirk-based firm said products from the local factory have been distributed to sites in the UK that are gearing up to help in the fight against Covid-19.

It said its sawmill team is also working making pallet wood which is urgently needed for the food and other essential industries.

However, the lack of demand in the consumer sectors has had its impact on the rest of the business and around half of the workforce are currently furloughed until further notice.

Kronospan chairman Mike McKenna said: “We are immensely proud of those members of our work force who are keeping to the social distancing rules and working hard to produce product which is critical in the current environment.

"Our country is facing the largest national emergency for a generation and our thoughts and sympathies are with those who are personally affected by this situation.

"It is crucial that everyone plays their part in the national effort, working with the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

"We are proud to be able to accommodate the requests we have had for our products and we are working hand in glove with our customers who supply the NHS to facilitate their requests."

Mr McKenna added that before taking up the option of furlough they had attempted to get as many workers to work from home as possible.

“Kronospan is working hard to protect its work force and the local community in which it is based," added Mr McKenna.

"The welfare of our employees is of paramount importance and we have taken numerous steps to protect them and constantly remind them of essential good practice.

"Our workforce that are not directly part of this effort are not required on site, and are receiving furlough pay. Before resorting to furlough we had already organised to get as many of our workforce as possible working from home where this was practicable."