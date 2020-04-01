Food delivery firm brings forward launch date to help community

Montgomery Milk Maids was due to start operating later in April or May, say bosses Pippa Hunter and Katrina Collins, but started earlier to help get food out to people in self-isolation.

The "ethical delivery service" offers fresh milk and local food necessities to those in Montgomery, Berriew, Forden, Hendomen, Caerhowel, Llandyssil and Chirbury.

Business owner, Pippa Hunter, said: "We were not due to start operating until later in April or May but, due to coronavirus, we see now more than ever that people are in need of food delivered to their door."

Pippa, who is a website designer, shares the business with Katrina Collins, who runs a zero waste shop in the town called Shed38.

The pair said that shopping locally and supporting the community is the only sustainable way forward.

Messages of appreciation and good wishes have been pouring into their social media from the Montgomery community.

Pippa added: "Thanks for the fantastic response and orders; we appreciate your support in getting this off the ground for April."

The team have set up an iPhone app, with an Android edition soon to follow. Local suppliers have also been listed on their website.

To express an interest in the delivery service, email montgomerymilkmaids@gmail.com or contact 07740 947 311; or view the products and suppliers and order online at www.milkmaids.co.uk