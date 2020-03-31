Telford law firm launches free helpline for coronavirus queries

The team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, have been deluged with calls from employers right across the region with queries over the pandemic and its effects in the workplace, including the recently launched ‘Furlough’ scheme.

Employment law specialist, John Mehtam, who leads the team, said: “There has been an incredible rise in the number of calls as this challenging situation progresses and employers try to navigate their way through it.

“As a firm, we provide HR support to businesses across the UK who sign up to our Alpha service.

“But we wanted to show our support for local companies during these difficult times, and so we have launched the new free helpline to offer advice specifically about coronavirus and the issues it is causing.”

The helpline – 01952 566920 – will be run by Martin-Kaye’s Alpha team and will be available between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

“During these unsettling times and with such a fast-moving situation, professional advice could be key in helping businesses to survive in the longer term," he added.

“We’re sure our new helpline will be extremely busy in the coming weeks while we all try to adjust to the ever-changing world around us, and businesses can rest assured that our team is ready to help wherever we can.”