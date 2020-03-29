Shrewsbury restaurant launches not-for-profit food delivery venture

Drapers Hall Restaurant, in Saint Mary’s Place, set up its new online service in less than 24 hours after the Government ordered a full shutdown of cafes and restaurants to avoid unnecessary spread of Covid-19.

The new not-for-profit venture aims to support everyone in the local community including key workers, vulnerable individuals, those in self isolation and parents juggling home-schooling with home-working by providing affordable, healthy, ready meals prepared by chefs.

The new service is not only helping to save jobs and keep the business alive but is also providing a lifeline to many living in the local community.

Co-owner Edward Taylor said: “We’ve had so much to deal with over the last few weeks. First, the impact of the flooding and now coronavirus. It’s been heartbreaking for us and our staff but we are trying hard to overcome the challenging and difficult circumstances and the new delivery service is fast-proving successful.

“In the first week we have sent out more than 1,000 meals to people in the local area and the support has been amazing. We have to survive in some shape or form and this new venture is keeping us busy and enabling us to give back to the community at the same time.

“They say where there is adversity there is opportunity so with any luck we’ll come back stronger from this.”

The online ‘ready meal’ subscription service is available at www.drapers.online - although unprecedented demand and supply chain issues mean no new subscriptions are currently being accepted - and enables individuals and families to purchase a healthy, freshly prepared meal for just £5 a person.

Chefs have created a daily menu and deliveries are being made for free, without any contact with customers to adhere to the Government’s guidance on social distancing.

“We’ve set up as a not-for-profit service which means all money is reinvested to enable us to make free deliveries to all those that need it including key workers and vulnerable people,” added Edward.

“Customers can also be reassured that we are doing our bit for the environment too as we use electric vehicles and all packaging is plastic free.”