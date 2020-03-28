Shropshire businesses urged to adopt robust coronavirus prevention measures

The county's unitary authority says those that have to keep operating must put in robust procedures.

Karen Collier, regulatory services operations manager with Shropshire Council, said: “I urge all Shropshire businesses to do everything they can to limit the spread of Covid-19 and comply with the government restrictions.

"Think twice about every movement and interaction and ask yourself: is it really necessary? Preventing the spread of Covid-19 will save many lives and reduce the amount of time we spend in lockdown.

“For businesses that have to remain open, you must put in place robust procedures to prevent the spread of the virus."

More coverage:

The council has published measure that should be in place including employees and members of the public remaining two metres away from any another person.

"If you’re permitted to remain open you will need to manage customers coming into your business to maintain this separation," Ms Collier said.

Advertising

"Use click and collect or delivery where you can to minimise contact and encourage contactless payments and card payments.

"Maintain good personal hygiene, with regular and thorough hand washing with soap and hot water. If a basin isn’t available use hand sanitisers."

"Remind employees and members of the public to follow government advice if they have Covid-19 symptoms or need to self-isolate.

“If your business is permitted to stay open and movement is essential, you must determine the safest way to do this whilst adhering to government guidance. We must all act together now.

“We ask for your co-operation and will help with advice, but we will take enforcement action should the need arise to protect the most vulnerable in society.”

Shropshire businesses or residents requiring more information about business closures and exemptions should email advicecompliance@shropshire.gov.uk or telephone 0345 678 9067 and select option 3.