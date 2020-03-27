Government support for self-employed workers welcomed

Paul Bowser, from London, has been project working for Ke-design in Shrewsbury. He chose not to travel back to London at the weekends, as he had been doing before the pandemic hit, due to fears for his health and worry he could carry the virus back to Shropshire.

He is now facing a reduced amount of work and may not be able to return to London soon.

"The support the Government has announced for self-employed workers like myself are most certainly welcomed," he said.

"I have been lodging in Shropshire whilst working here and also have my mortgage to pay in London. There is no way self employed people, particularly those with families, could or should live on the Universal Credit which would have been the option prior to this news.

"This news will mean the money we have earned over the last three years, along with the taxes we have paid, will be recognised and we will not feel like a neglected part of the workforce.

"When the Job Retention Scheme was announced the self-employed workforce were devastated and did not know what the future held for them.

"This will ensure we can continue to pay our rent and mortgages, provide for families and survive until our work picks up again which we all hope will be sooner rather than later.

"The tens of thousands of self-employed workers are a much needed community and thankfully the Government has recognised that."