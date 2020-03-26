Home care provider creating 50 jobs in Shropshire

The jobs are being provided by Home Instead Senior Care, which provides care to older people in their own homes across Telford, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Newport.

The global coronavirus pandemic is leading to the shedding of jobs across many sectors, particularly those in hospitality, with businesses closing their doors. With people aged over 70 being asked to socially distance, Home Instead said it is able to offer a jobs boost for local people as it looks for more caring and compassionate people to ensure continuity of its care service.

Jenny Warren, co-owner of Home Instead, said: “We want to throw a lifeline out to people who might have been made redundant or asked to reduce their hours in the wake of the coronavirus. The pandemic has caused distress, anxiety and worry to many people, and as a company that cares for the elderly, we need you more than ever.

“Our service is companionship-based so people don’t need to have experience as full training is provided. What’s really important is that people have the right attitude and a caring and empathetic nature.

“We would like to reassure everyone that we are taking all recommended safety measures and are continuing to adhere to government’s advice whilst doing as much as we can to care for our clients.”

Anyone interested should call 01952 476720 or visit homeinstead.co.uk/east-shropshire