Free advice for businesses hit by coronavirus crisis

Senior insolvency solicitors at Aaron and Partners, Mark Davies and Jan Chillery, who are both listed in the industry’s coveted Legal 500 rankings, have offered their support to businesses throughout Shropshire on surviving the tough business climate the country finds itself in.

As thousands of businesses begin to struggle with the challenge of coronavirus, Mark, Jan and the team will help highlight the options available to them, including how they could take advantage of new measures announced by the Chancellor around things such as business rate relief and small business grants.

The sessions, which will be one-hour long phone clinics in line with social-distancing measures, will also provide guidance on adapting normal business practices, managing cashflow, and maintaining relationships with suppliers and creditors.

Mark said: “We want to play our part in the economic recovery, which is why we felt offering free insolvency advice clinics to other businesses in the region was the right thing to do during these extremely uncertain times.

"The sudden economic downturn has left business owners grappling with a number of complex and previously unplanned for issues, but we have already seen examples of organisations changing day-to-day practices to adapt.”

Jan added: “As a law firm with a highly experienced insolvency team, we know what it takes for a business to stay afloat, so any business feeling the strain can pick up the phone to us, and we’ll help.”

To arrange a free, one hour phone clinic, email mark.davies@aaronandpartners.com, or call 01244 405 435, or email jan.chillery@aaronandpartners.com or call 01244 405 441.