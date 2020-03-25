Cheers as breweries continuing to operate in Shropshire as Government guidelines become clearer

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Government listed off-licences and shops selling alcohol - including breweries - as retail premises that could remain open.

In Shropshire, many breweries have closed the parts of their premises accessed by the public and are continuing taking orders online or over the phone.

Nick Davies, founder of Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer, said they are continuing brewing so as not to compromise the yeast on the site.

"We have to retain the culture of our yeast, so we are still brewing at the moment," he said.

"We also have a bottling plant on our site so can continue that as well and are fulfilling orders to shops and retail outlets as well as individuals through doorstep delivery.

"Our tap room and pub have been closed but we are offering phone deliveries for bottles or polypin bottles so you can have a week's supply of beer."

Mr Davies said they have tried to adapt as a business to ensure they continue working.

"We are trying at all costs to maintain the business. We had some clear guidelines again today which said off-licences and licensed shops selling alcohol, including those within breweries, can remain open.

"It is about doing what we can, keeping spirits high and being safe at the same time."

Russ Honeyman, owner of Monty's Brewery in Montgomery, is also continuing online sales but has decided to stop brewing for the safety of his staff.

"We are doing our online sales through our online shop but have stopped brewing for the safety of our staff," he said.

"We have plenty of bottles in stock to carry on with online orders. Staff are working from home and we have shut down the brewery to make sure staff are safe and getting a wage.

"Our cask sales to pubs obviously stopped immediately and that stock will be written off."