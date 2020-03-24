Shropshire markets remain open for essential goods, but could close imminently

Traders reported fluctuations in business as people follow social distancing advice while trying to avoid busy supermarkets for essential supplies.

Stallholders at Newport Market have been busy due to wider shortages and owners said they expect the increased usage to continue.

Bosses at the market said food stallholders are using traditional supply lines to ensure they still had a selection of meat, fish, fruit and veg, bread, cheese and home-made produce.

A spokesman for The Newport Market Company, which has owned and run the market since 1860, said: “Following this week’s government announcement, the stalls selling food and other essential items within the market will continue to be open as usual. There are a wide range of stalls available selling locally sourced food such as meat, fish, fruit and veg, bread, cheese, home-made produce and other essential items."

He said that the market was busy last week and it is anticipated that as the crisis develops, this will continue. He confirmed that non-essential stalls within the market will be closed for the time being.

Normal opening hours will be in operation continue to be in operation for the time being. It will run from 8am to 3.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

Ludlow Town Council has waived the rent for its stall holders for three months.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Tim Gill, said footfall had "severely reduced", but the market will remain open as a source of food for as long as possible.

He added the layout of stalls has been adjusted to assist with social distancing.

Shrewsbury Market Hall was set to continue amid the restrictions introduced, with many stall holders operating from home.

Tape has been lain down to give shoppers an idea of the two-metre recommendation for social distancing and stalls selling items deemed not essential have closed.

Kate Gittins, facilities manager, said it was a "difficult" and "ever-changing" situation, but that measures introduced were working well.

"The trouble is our position is changing daily which is my worry," she said.

"We're open and at the moment we've got tape on the floor to encourage customers to remain two metres apart, which is working perfectly.

"At the moment we have a great combination of both customers and us boxing up deliveries for people.

"There's so much lovely fresh produce here but I might be forced to close the hall by the end of the day. I just don't know, so it's a very difficult situation.

"It really is a case of taking one day at a time. We're feeling very comfortable with the way it's operating at the moment.

"We do see ourselves as a vital part of the food chain and we want to continue to provide a service to people that rely on us.

"I'm heart broken for all the traders and it really is heartbreaking for me but we will keep soldiering on."

Castlepoint Markets, which runs Wellington Market, said it was speaking to traders continuously throughout yesterday and will look to update residents as soon as a decision is made on whether to remain open.

Operators of Machynlleth Market in have taken the decision to close it for the first time in years.

The market usually takes place every Wednesday and is known for running 'whatever the weather'.