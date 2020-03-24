Shipping company poised to help businesses during Brexit transition

Global Freight Services based in Telford is expecting an increase in inquiries over the next six to nine months as businesses bring about major changes and adapt to new trading landscapes.

Managing director, Anton Gunter, said: “Businesses of all shapes and sizes will be undergoing a period of change as they seriously look at their growth plans and future trade markets.

“Many will be looking to focus outside of the European Union for fears trading conditions and red tape will make doing business difficult, whilst others will be working hard to maintain existing markets and established customer relations within Europe.

“Whatever direction businesses decide to take there will be challenges along the way whether it be in the form of additional administration or getting to grips with new trading regimes and we are ready to lend a hand to businesses needing guidance throughout this historic transitional period.”

With a ‘no-deal’ exit from the EU still an option come December 2020, the company, located at Haresfield, has urged business owners who wish to continuing trading with the EU to make sure they have applied for a UK Economic Operator Registration and Identification (LORI) number to enable them to do so.

Businesses should also be looking at foreign exchange payments to protect against risks associated with the fluctuating pound as well as researching new markets outside the EU.

“The world is open for business and our exit from the EU gives businesses the opportunity to reassess their international growth plans and take advantage of new opportunities,” added Mr Gunter.