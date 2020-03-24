Remote working advice from Network Telecom

Unfortunately, the current circumstances mean that the majority of businesses now operating remotely are doing so for the first time. That’s why, the Network Telecom team has put together its top tips for getting set up at home and maintaining business continuity.

Setting up your telecoms:

Your phone system is vital to your business, especially while you are working remotely. Ideally your business will be using a ‘plug and play’ phone system, allowing your employees to pick up their desk phones, plug them in at home, connect to WiFi and use them as though they were still at the office.

If you’re not currently using this technology, with a range of affordable VoIP solutions available, you can upgrade your existing system for little to no extra cost. A VoIP system allows you to enjoy full phone system functionality from home, including features such as calling, transfer, day mode and diverts, and can be shipped out to you with no need for engineer visits.

In the meantime, we recommend setting up call diverts on your existing system. This means that any calls to your landline number can be forwarded elsewhere, such as to your mobile.

Setting up your IT:

Your IT is also extremely important during this time. Our IT experts recommend, first and foremost, checking that your home broadband is reliable enough to support remote working.

Businesses need to ensure that they have access to everything they would usually need in the office, including data, files and emails, while remaining secure and compliant. If this is not current the case, we can assist with a free IT check and set you up remotely with a VPN.

Of course, many offices use desktops rather than laptops which isn’t ideal for remote working. If this is your business, you can order laptops to be setup remotely and shipped to your employees’ houses so that they are delivered ready to go, avoiding any downtime.

Remote working tips:

Communication, both internal and external, is key in the current climate. We suggest choosing a video conferencing platform to keep in touch with your customers, suppliers and employees. There are loads of great basic options available, including Zoom, Skype, Whatsapp and Facetime. For more features, such as document upload, screen sharing and conferences for up to 10 participants, we are offering premium access to Enreach Meetings for free until September to help during this difficult time.

It’s important to boost team morale so organising fun challenges and encouraging staff to keep up with regular exercise, whether that be 20 minutes of yoga or a walk around the block, cannot be underestimated. Whatever happens, remember to keep in touch with your team, whether it be a phone call, an email, a text or a video call.

Network Telecom is offering free remote working advice to anyone who needs it. Whether you require a new telephone system to be set up remotely or advice on the best video calling platform, get in touch with your questions, however big or small. The Network Telecom team is currently operating as normal from their homes and is available on 01952 310 746 or enquiries@networktelecom.co.uk