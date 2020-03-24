Shropshire construction firm wins £9.15 million contract to build super-bakery

Morris Property is to build the 140,000 sq ft bakery facility and new head office at Ash Road on Wrexham Industrial Estate for Village Bakery.

The company has started work on site and will hand over the first phase at the end of September so the bakery can install ovens and fit it out. The full project is expected to be completed in January 2021.

Village Bakery said the development, which is considerably bigger than the nearby Coed Aben Road bakery it lost in last August’s fire, will be the most modern in Europe.

The three-storey building will also house a Baking Academy and a larger new product development bakery.

James West, chief operating officer for Morris Property, said: “We were awarded the contract following a competitive tender and are delighted that Village Bakery has entrusted this important project to us. We have a track record of building quality schemes on time and on budget and working closely with clients.”

The building will comprise a large steel frame with cladding to the roof and inner face of the steel frame to provide a hygienic finish. Work includes providing car parking, delivery yards and associated infrastructure.