Business as usual at Besblock as customer demand still high during crisis

Subtle changes to shift patterns, making sure sales or logistics staff each have individual offices or are working from home, and continued demand from customers is ensuring Besblock continues to remain busy.

“All our block factories are running as normal,” said the company’s managing director, Andrew Huxley.

“We used to have overlapping shifts for staff, but those have now ended. One shift finishes and the other one starts right after, which means staff are coming into less contact with each other.

“Drivers are no longer visiting the on site offices for the same reason, to limit the amount of direct contact between staff.”

Besblock customers have been ordering as ever as they look to make sure that they are still able to keep building sites open in case manufacturers have to scale back their operations.

“There doesn’t seem much chance of that happening here, we have a system and it’s clearly working,”said Andrew. “We also have further measures we can put in place to make sure that we can just keep going and consistently supply our customers.”

In recent years Besblock has invested millions across all of its departments over recent years to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield, currently the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 1,261 tonnes a day.