Avara Foods creating new jobs in Telford

Avara Foods is offering a range of fixed term and permanent roles to support people who are facing uncertainty at this difficult time.

The firm, which supplies 25 per cent of the UK’s fresh poultry, said its products are in high demand.

“We understand people may be facing uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus situation,” said Andrew Brodie, people and communications director at Avara Foods. “As a major local employer we are in the fortunate position of being able to reach out to those people and let them know we have a range of positions available.

"We recognise these are challenging times and we’re open to flexible, temporary and whatever your age, and pride ourselves on being a company you want to work with and for."

To find out more email telfordjobs@avarafoods.co.uk