Mother's Day takeaway orders helping businesses hit by coronavirus closure

The Shrewsbury Business Improvement District said today that the government's order to cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs to close was a massive blow.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: "Being ordered to close their doors to the public will undoubtedly come as a huge blow to lots of Shrewsbury traders.

"In recent days we’ve already seen businesses having to make big changes to how they operate including numerous bars and restaurants in Shrewsbury now offering delivery services.

"We hope that through a combination of innovation, determination and financial support, as many businesses as possible will continue to trade."

Those now offering delivery services include Number Four in Butcher Row.

It said: "We've put together something for those who had to cancel with us and other restaurants for Mother's Day this Sunday.

"We are making up afternoon tea boxes for you to pick up or we can deliver - included in the price.

"We have a new extended menu launching on Monday for those stuck in isolation.

"We are delivering daily and are trying our best to answer all calls, feel free to order days in advance. The food is cooked on site and made fresh to order."