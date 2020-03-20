Opening of Whitchurch's new Aldi store postponed over coronavirus crisis

The store, on Wrexham Road, was set to open on April 2, with team GB two-time Olympic gold medalist Joanna Rowsell due to cut the ribbon.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "In light of the current unprecedented demand, we have made the decision to postpone the opening of the Whitchurch store, to enable us to focus our efforts on serving our existing stores during this challenging time.

"Our amazing colleagues have been working tirelessly to restock our stores, and this will remain our key priority, ensuring our warehouses and stores have sufficient stock throughout this period. We would like to thank you for your patience, and will confirm an opening date in due course."