JLR suspending production over virus

The company said it was in light of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

It will temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities over the course of next week with the intention of resuming in the week of April 20, subject to review of the rapidly-changing circumstances.

"As a responsible business, Jaguar Land Rover is operating in line with advice from the NHS and Public Health England to minimise the spread of the coronavirus, whilst implementing plans to safeguard its business continuity. The company will work towards an orderly return to production once conditions permit," JLR said in a statement.

Currently, JLR’s manufacturing plants in Brazil and India continue operating. The company’s joint venture plant in China re-opened in the week of February 24, as life began to get back to normal in the country.

JLR also recently announced temporary suspension of manufacturing at the company’s plant in Nitra, Slovakia from March 20.

"Although the company’s focus must be on its business and responsibilities to employees, Jaguar Land Rover is doing whatever it can to support its communities through the current situation. The company’s thoughts are with those directly affected by Covid-19 and with the healthcare professionals, whose role in combating this virus is appreciated by all," the company said.

Plants at Halewood, Merseyside and at Castle Bromwich and Solihull in the West Midlands will also stop production

The group employs around 14,000 staff in the UK including 1,300 at Wolverhampton.

The closures were communicated to staff through an e-mail from executive director Grant McPherson last night which told them the closure was needed to protect the business.

He said advice had been taken from JLRr’s in-house chief medical officer and as well as the Government

Some essential work will need to be carried out during the closure and JLR will follow all the necessary guidelines to protect people that have to work.

The company’s sales slumped by 85 per cent in China last month as coronavirus spread in the massive country.

The firm expects Chinese sales to recover gradually, but other overseas markets are expected to suffer as coronavirus continues to spread around the globe.