Law firm offering coronavirus advice to businesses

Employment law experts at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors have published a series of questions and answers to help businesses deal with the multitude of serious issues being thrown up by the unprecedented impact of the virus, which they are updating regularly.

Head of employment, John Merry, said: “These are extremely uncertain times for employers, and to provide some assistance, we are making up to date guidance available via our website, which will be constantly evolving.

“Everyone appreciates that things are moving at an unprecedented pace, and many business owners are being faced with a serious challenge just to keep operating.

“Clearly, there are a range of issues relating to such things as staff isolation and sickness, and now, particularly with the announcement that schools are to close for a period from Friday, time off to care for dependants – including regarding entitlement to pay.

“Other main areas of concern for employers include the ability to require employees to take holiday, or to apply periods of short-time working or lay-off, as part of measures to keep their business afloat.

“We are, of course, keeping in regular contact with our clients, but I would urge any business owner to take a look at our website which I hope will be a useful source of information during these difficult times.”

The coronavirus advice for businesses can be found at lblaw.co.uk/services-for-business/employment-law-for-employers