Food manufacturer announces recruitment drive for temporary positions

The group hopes it will help all those people who have been affected by recent redundancy within hospitality and leisure-based businesses as a result of the coronavirus.

The company, which currently has six sites around the UK manufacturing a range of savoury quiches, pies, pasties, slices, scotch eggs, sausage rolls and pork pies for major retailers, is offering roles to people with all levels of experience within its Shropshire-based factory.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group, said: “Coronavirus has impacted so many hospitality based businesses already and as workers are being laid off all over the country from restaurants, pubs and bars, we’re pleased to be able to offer temporary positions within our Palethorpes site, which may help ease the financial pressure that a lot of people now find themselves in.

"It’s a really difficult time for people and it’s important that we help where we can.”

For more information about the temporary vacancies at Addo Food Group, email recruitment@addofoodgroup.com