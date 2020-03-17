Powys businesses celebrated at awards ceremony

Welshpool-based Tarian Technology, which specialises in protecting businesses from sophisticated cyber security attacks, was announced as winner of the Best Use of Technology award.

Meanwhile, Newtown-based Evabuild also saw success on the night as it was named as winners of the High Growth category.

The modular groundworks, civil engineering and construction contractor has seen turnover grow by 62 per cent achieved through meticulous strategic planning and an evolving business plan.

Tarian Technology won the award for its development of the Need2KnowTM, Need2AssessTM and Need2TrustTM software as vital tools improve its services and reduce the time it takes its engineers to carry out their Cyber Security Maturity Assessments.

The development of its Need2AssessTM software has reduced its assessment time from three days to now be achieved at the click of a button, making the business 50 per cent more efficient.

Keith Hughes, director of Tarian Technology, said: “We’re delighted to have won the Best Use of Technology category tonight.

“We have a great team who have worked really hard for this. We have a long history of protecting data and keeping lives safe in a range of areas including the military and this is all down to our dedicated team.” The event saw business from across Wales come together to celebrate their achievement and success through 2019 across 10 categories.

Judges praised Evabuild for its record of growth and for recognising that sustainable growth required it to acknowledge the challenges this involved and plan accordingly. Judges also agreed that Evabuild showed clear planning and leadership processes that utilise the skills of its team to enable growth.

Nick Evans, managing director of Evabuild, said: “We are so happy to have won High Growth Business of the Year, its been a real team effort and I’m really proud of everyone. I believe high effort equals high growth and the whole team has worked so hard to help grow the business and its because of them that we’re here tonight.”