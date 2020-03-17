HR expert nominated for award

Ishbel, who runs HR Solutions Shropshire in Telford, is in the running for the Woman Who Achieves business award.

The nomination comes after a successful year for Ishbel, who has seen both her client base and turnover grow.

“When I launched the business I would not have dared to dream it would be as successful as it has become,” said Ishbel.

“We have grown rapidly and now have a diverse portfolio of retained clients as well as a healthy number of companies we advise on an ad hoc basis.

“Our exit from the EU and the constant pace of change in employment legislation mean our ability to offer companies of any size the very best HR advice has never been in more demand.”

Ishbel, who is a member of the CIPD, set up the business in 2017 after a successful career running HR departments for a number of leading companies.

The fifth Woman Who Achieves Awards Lunch 2020 takes place at Coombe Abbey Hotel, Coventry on May 1.