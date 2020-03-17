Development at country estate among latest contracts for Pave Aways

Pave Aways will turn three floors of the east wing of the Grade II listed Granary building at Weston Park from storage into 13 bedrooms for boutique short stay accommodation at the Weston Under Lizard estate.

It is the latest contract in the hospitality industry for the firm – it recently completed a £10 million spa at Cheshire’s Carden Park Hotel.

Pave Aways has secured nearly £2 million worth of projects in recent weeks. It has been appointed to build 10 bungalows for the South Shropshire Housing Association in Craven Arms and a two-classroom extension at Shrewsbury’s Sundorne Infants School.

Managing director, Steven Owen, said: “This is a very exciting development for Weston Park and will be a valuable addition, enhancing the facilities for weddings, conferences and more.

“It will be utilising the services of our in-house architect and our experienced team of craftsmen to deliver a sympathetic and high specification conversion that will echo the standard already offered at Weston Park.

“We have been appointed to the Sundorne scheme on a design and build basis, so we deliver the entire project from concept to completion. This provides a seamless service and a single point of contact for the clients.”

The contracts will also lead to a boost for the local economy with Pave Aways using businesses in its supply chain within a 20-mile radius of each project.