Plea for manufacturers to aid ventilator production

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking firms to support the production of essential medical equipment for the NHS, particularly ventilators which are desperately needed as numbers in intensive care grow.

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce today urged manufacturers who could assist with production or assembly to call the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy business aupport helpline on 0300 456 3565.

A dedicated team to receive calls was starting at 10am

Staffordshire digger giant JCB has already been asked if it can help.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “We have been approached by the Prime Minister to see if we can help with the production of ventilators. We have research and engineering teams actively looking at the request at the moment.

“It’s unclear as yet if we can assist, but as a British company, we will do whatever we can to help during the unprecedented times our country is facing.”