Kerry Vale Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of wine production, the Ferguson family have sold Kerry Vale Vineyard to wine enthusiasts Russell and Janet Cooke.

The couple have relocated from the USA to take on the new venture.

Throughout their careers Mr and Mrs Cooke have often found themselves living in the lesser known, but nevertheless popular, wine making regions.

Mr Cooke said: “After a number of years working overseas we are delighted to be back in the UK.

“One of the favourite places we lived was Vienna, which is surprisingly richly populated with vineyards, but whose wine is rarely exported. The ‘Heuriger’ culture enjoyed in Vienna would be great to replicate here in Shropshire.

“Our last four years were spent living in New York, which surprisingly has over 50 vineyards on the east of Long Island. Jan and I are both really excited to be joining the UK wine industry as it continues to grow."

Kerry Vale Vineyard was set up by Geoff and June Ferguson as a family business in 2010.

Over the last decade it has won multiple national and international awards for its wine and its excellent customer service, as well as the cafes locally sourced food and homemade cakes. It has even featured on BBC1, BBC2 and ITV.

The vineyard will continue to run its cafe and provide vineyard tours weekly.

Nadine Roach, the daughter of founders Mr and Mrs Ferguson, has worked in the vineyard for a number of years and will continue to lead the marketing and PR.

Mr Russell has also agreed to take on a consultancy role to provide continuity and guidance to the new owners.

Mrs Cooke, who will manage the cafe, said “Building on the success of the past will be crucial, and we are thrilled that the vineyard’s experienced team will be with us on this journey. We very much hope that existing customers continue to enjoy our wine and cafe and we look forward to working with local businesses and suppliers as we plan our future.”

The vineyard cafe and shop will re-open on March 26 and both existing and new customers are being invited to visit and meet the new owners.