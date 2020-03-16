Free 'crisis advice' offered to Shropshire businesses affected by coronavirus outbreak

Nathan Rous PR, based in Wellington, is offering the support to help mitigate the impact and possible losses the virus is having on businesses throughout Shropshire.

Mr Rous, founder, said: "Everyone is in the grip of this virus whether they like it or not, and the impacts are far-reaching. Businesses all over the country have seen their bookings nosedive, their events under threat and launches pulled, all of which has an impact on productivity, jobs and security.

“Our crisis experts, schooled working for the likes of McDonald’s and the NHS, have been brilliant in their assistance and sage advice, but there will be other firms out there who won’t know where to turn to. We can help.”

A series of free 30-minute clinics over video call to give business owners support is being offered.

"While we have had a strong start to the year, developments on the international stage will inevitably mean there are going to be challenges too. However we are well equipped to deal with this and will continue to provide our full service to our clients through this difficult period," Mr Rous added.

To book a crisis session, email shout@nathanrous.com or call 03300 552622 and ask to speak to Olivia Evans.