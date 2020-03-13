Business awards postponed over coronavirus

The event, organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, had been due to take place in the International Centre in Telford on Friday, June 12.

The chamber has now announced that it will be delayed to the winter.

Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan said: "With an expected audience through the day of around 1,800 people, the event promises to be a true spectacle as we celebrate all that is great about Shropshire business.

"However, as the lead body in what is a magnificent partnership of many, we have decided that we have a duty of care to all concerned. Covid-19 and its manifestation remain much of an unknown, so we have decided the right thing to do is to postpone our event and move it to Friday,November 20 at the Telford International Centre.

"We know this will be a disappointment to some as the event forms a major part of the social calendar. Rest assured we will continue to build the events for the 20th November and will shortly be updating all on the timelines for bookings, judging and entries. Please rest assured all sponsorship, tickets, table purchases will all be transferred to the new date.

"The classic statement ‘The Show Must Go On’ remains in our minds and it will – just later in the year."

The chamber is putting together the largest ever Shropshire-themed business conference, with around 500 delegates expected, and a line-up of expert speakers before the black tie awards night.