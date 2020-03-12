Wellington networking event planned

The meetings are being organised by Love Wellington, a campaign launched last year to promote the town with a range of initiatives.

More than 100 different businesses have attended the evenings held so far, with a large turnout also expected for the next one, to be hosted, from 4.30pm at the market on March 26.

“The new owners of Wellington Market are going to announce details of their improvement programme so we are all very excited to hear what they plan to do,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“The market is a already huge attraction in the town, with its brilliant array of independent traders, and so any enhancements will be warmly welcomed.

“This is our fourth networking event and we are expecting it to be the most popular as people will want to learn more about the market development.

“Companies who attend range from large national chains to pubs and restaurants, market stall owners and sole traders and everyone is finding these networking opportunities very productive.

“It is a great chance to hear about Wellington’s regeneration programme and generally support the town. All businesses – large or small – from in and around the town are most welcome.”